Citizens and residents can now travel to Iraq if they have a visa in their own cars without paying the 10% deposit of the value of their vehicle as it was in the past.

The new decision will make it easier for those wishing to enter Iraq for onward journey to countries such as Turkey, Jordan or Iran, as the new mechanism is provided for only adopting the international customs law for vehicles and two-wheelers (KT), without the deposit that was previously in force. .

The Iraqi embassy in Kuwait announced that the Iraqi authorities (the General Authority of Customs) have approved the new mechanism for the entry and exit of vehicles and two-wheelers into the Republic of Iraq, which carry Kuwaiti or foreign registration plates.