The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Belgium and head of its missions to the European Union and NATO, Nawaf Al-Enezi, has stressed on the need for the international community to speak with one voice to impose a ceasefire on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during his participation in a press conference of ambassadors of Islamic countries in Brussels, Al-Enezi said, “One of the members asked about the implications of what is happening in the region and its future. I see that we are not at a stage where we can predict what will happen, but the Arab-Islamic summit (which was held in Riyadh last Saturday) pointed to the application of double standards in international relations, and this is something we all have to deal with, because we now see a paralyzed Security Council and a paralyzed global system that cannot actually act with one unified voice, reports Al-Rai daily.

“We also see what future generations will inherit, especially for small countries while powerful members of the international community can act without fear of punishment, and this is unfortunate.

He concluded by saying, “After 38 days and about 12,000 victims, we must all say with one voice: Enough means enough… We demand an explicit call for a ceasefire.”