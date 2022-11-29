Marcus Rashford scored twice while Phil Foden bagged a solitary goal as England defeated Wales to qualify for Round of 16 as the Group B winners. Christian Pulisic’s first-half strike was enough for USA to hand Iran a 1-0 defeat and book their Round of 16 berth as the group runners-up.

USA win 1-0 and are through to the Round of 16!

Players from both sides crumble to the floor at full time. That was a slog for both teams, but USA have ground out a win here. And you’ve got to say, they deserved it.

Wales 0-3 England

It went the way of form as England ran out clear winners and weathered very little threat from Wales all game. A Rashford double perhaps guarantees his place for the knockouts, and it was a game where Southgate could both rotate and empty his bench.

A first World Cup in 64 years for Wales ends early, but they faced a better quality opposition in Group B in all their games in truth.