England on Monday beat Iran 6-2 in the second match of the world cup that kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with participation of 26 teams.

Southgate’s men have incredible strength in depth which was on display today, though must improve their defending if they want to go far in this tournament.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored the opener, speaking to BBC:

“I told you I was saving that goal, really good day game for us. Six goals in a World Cup game is really impressive, regardless of who you play against. they came out really well, really strong, hard to break down and we didn’t have anything clear for quite a while.

“With more goals we opened them up but the start was tough and we had to dig it out, even when we we weren’t getting it all our own way. Important that we learned how to create chances against those kind of sides. Bit disappointed about the two goals to be honest.

On his goal: “To be honest, I thought it had missed! Then it took ages to loop into the goal. I said I wanted to score more goals for Dortmund and England this year and to get in the right position. Brilliant ball in from Shaw and I was just there to flick it away. Really proud moment for me.”

On Southgate’s message at full time: “He just said to enjoy the wins because it would have been a very different reaction had we not have got the result but we’ve got to get ready for the next game and realise that a new challenge is incoming.

“Wins take the pressure off, when you win games, you’re at ease for a little bit longer. We know there’s a bit more off for the two games but we will still be at the same level, trying to perform and get two more wins because that’s how we want to be, that’s how we want to carry our mentality hopefully through the rest of the tournament.”

