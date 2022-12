A goal each from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukyo Saka see England lead Senegal 3-0

England scored from their first shot on target, with Jordan Henderson slotting the ball into the back of the net following a brilliant counter-attack. Harry Kane then doubled England’s lead following another great counter-attack from the Three Lions. England started off the second-half from where they left, with Bukayo Saka scoring the team’s third goal to put daylight between them and Senegal.