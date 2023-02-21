While the efforts of government agencies continue to purify the labor market of various professions, the Public Authority for Manpower, in cooperation with the Kuwait Society of Engineers, has taken practical steps to control the market and ensure academic qualifications, especially engineering.

In this regard the KSE recently received 5,248 requests to consider the qualifications of engineers for approval in cooperation with the PAM and according to Al-Qabas daily the qualifications of 16,000 residents working as accountants or related professions are under scrutiny.

According to available data the KSE discovered 81 certificates did not comply with accreditation requirements, 7 of which were forged, 14 for Indians and 16 for Egyptians did not comply with accreditation requirements.

The data showed that most of the Indians and Egyptians that submitted requests for the approval of the qualification recently, represent 70% of the total applicants.

In this context, the KSE head Faisal Al-Atl revealed the intention to form a national accreditation council with the membership of a group of government agencies, to test the engineers.

Regarding the approval of engineering certificates coming from India, Al-Atl told Al-Qabas that Kuwait’s position is firm in the field of granting the title of “engineer” in the work permit for non-Kuwaitis, as it is done according to a unified mechanism that is applied “online”, with the exception of matching the ratifications of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Atl hopes to stop recruiting freshly graduated engineers from abroad, as the principle is to bring in experienced people.