Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahd Al-Shoula , has issued a decision to transfer Hisham Al-Balam — who held the position of Director of the Property Determination Department — as Director of the Survey Department.

The decision stipulates that the Director General of the Municipality and all other concerned sectors and competent authorities must implement this decision and notify it to whomever is necessary and implement it as of the date of its issuanc,e reports Al-Anba daily.

On the other hand, Al-Shoula issued a decision to appoint Eng. Thamer Al-Mutairi with the rank of Assistant Undersecretary, in addition to his work to carry out the duties of Eng. Fahd Patel Al-Rashidi, Deputy Director General for Survey Sector Affairs, starting from Nov 11, 2023 until returning from periodic leave.