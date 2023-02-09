Municipal Council member, Eng Sharifa Al-Shalfan calls to develop a strategy to illuminate Kuwait City and the Arabian Gulf Street, because the night lighting represents a distinctive character of the city that enhances its beauty and establishes a distinct mental image.

Eng Al-Shalfan said during the celebrations, cities are characterized by lighting designs that give joy and pleasure to the visitors, reports Al-Qabas daily.

She went on to say the country annually witnesses big individual initiatives to light buildings and public places during the National Day and other holidays celebrations and to promote these initiatives to contribute to the unification of the public character and the strengthening of the urban identity.

This proves the fact that Kuwait City is the cultural front of the country and the Arabiabn Gulf Street is considered one of the most important and beautiful streets of Kuwait, so I propose to develop a strategy for lighting Kuwait City and the Arabian Gulf Street, for the following reasons.

To create a distinctive character and highlighting the state’s landmarks, to include official state buildings, mosques, gardens, trees, public squares, main streets and public beaches, individual safety and public security and reduce the noise pollution.

This is in addition to commitment to standards of sustainability and rationalization in energy consumption, optional design criteria to connect the initiators and owners of towers and skyscrapers wishing to participate, design standards for lighting and content in seasons and holidays and technical standards for lighting level for different uses.