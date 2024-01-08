Empowering women is Boubyan Bank’s social responsibility

Adel Al-Hammad, General Manager of the Human Resources Group at Boubyan Bank, emphasized the bank’s view that empowering women in leadership roles is an integral aspect of its social responsibility strategy.

Recognizing the pivotal role women play in various social and economic fields, the bank is dedicated to implementing sustainability and institutional inclusion standards, reports Al-Anba daily.

Al-Hammad stated that the “Empowering Women Leaders” program aims to enhance the skills of national female professionals, equipping them for the highest leadership roles. The training focuses on effective management, practical tools, and methods to achieve success, providing conducive work environment and opportunities for excellence, career advancement, and a balance between work and personal life.

He went on to say, the program addresses topics such as personal leadership embodiment, the development of a strong identity, fostering ways of interaction, and managing work team dynamics to establish a climate of constructive trust and collaboration.

Boubyan Bank has taken significant measures to increase the representation of women in senior positions. Currently, five national cadres hold leadership positions in senior management across various departments, with women constituting 26.5% of the bank’s workforce.

Al-Hammad highlighted Boubyan’s commitment to equality, providing training opportunities and equivalent job tasks for all national cadres, regardless of gender. The bank recorded a high training rate for female employees in 2022 and 2023, encompassing leadership programs, professional certificates, and specialized training opportunities.

Boubyan’s future vision aligns with activating gender diversity in job tasks within the work environment, fostering creativity and innovation.