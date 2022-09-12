Nearly 100 government employees have returned their salaries to the State Treasury after they were referred to the Public Prosecution in a case of forgery of fingerprints attendance using “plastic fingerprint” carried out by one person on behalf of the rest of the accused employees.

A local Arabic daily has learned the prosecution had earlier investigated the defendants and a decision was taken to detain them until their trial following which they took the initiative to return their salaries, acknowledging that they did not work during that period and admitting their guilt.

The sources say now they hope their sentences to be reduced when the case comes up for hearing before the courts.

The source concluded earlier the court in such cases had refrained from issuing verdicts.