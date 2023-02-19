The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs witnessed a sit-in carried out by a number of male and female employees in the Islamic Studies sector and Al-Sarraj Al-Munir, to protest a circular to increase working hours in accordance with the resolution issued by the Civil Service Commission.

The new working hours are expected to come into force as of Monday and stipulate that working hours should be adjusted from 7 am to 1 pm, and evening hours from 3 pm until 8 pm.

The protesters expressed their categorical rejection of those decisions that were have been issued, describing them as unreasonable.

The Minister of Justice, the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the Minister of State for Integrity Promotion Abdulaziz Al-Majed said he was surprised at the sit-ins and listened to their demands concerning their working hours.

Al-Majed promised to find appropriate solutions to all observations in accordance with the rules and laws regulating working hours issued by the CSC. He said, “My doors are open to all, and I am ready to listen to all demands and complaints directly.”