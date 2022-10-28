The Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Amira sentenced an employee in the residency affairs for four years imprisonment, after being dismissed from the job, for allegedly asking a Pakistani expat a bribe of KD 500 as payment to complete the expat’s entry visa transaction.

The Arab daily reported the incident and mentioned that detectives had arrested the suspect through an ambush, wherein the act of bribery was recorded in audio and video after the suspect reached an agreement with the complainant.