The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said the emergency Phone 112 received about 100 reports during the first hour of the New Year.

According to the security sources, the Jaber Bridge had the lion’s share. It recorded 30 reports of quarrels, fights, harassment of families, and two cases of stabbing. The condition of the victims is said to be critical, reports a local Arabic daily.

The reports were divided between traffic accidents, fires, and disturbances reported by some residents, most notably the camp area in Subbiya, the chalets of Al-Khairan, and some residential building