By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

The Embassy of Viet Nam in Kuwait will hold a barista competition on the 27th of October 2023 at His Majesty The Coffee at Alandalus Mall from 9 till 11 in the morning. The competition has been organized to promote COFFILIA, coffee beans from Viet Nam.

The competition features three different products required from the competitors: Espresso, With Milk and Specialty Drink. The three items will be served to each judge and three winners will emerge from each product category. Six baristas will compete for the titles and prizes. “Coffilia from Viet Nam will hold its official launch on the 25th of October at Al Kout Beach Hotel” commented His Excellency Ngo Toan Thang, Ambassador of Viet Nam in Kuwait.

Coffilia is a roasted high-quality artisanal coffee product from Minh Tien Coffee. The aim is to bring up the original coffee flavor and honor the culture and enthusiasm of people growing coffee in the Northwest mountains of Viet Nam. The key point has been creating attractive packaging and reflecting the Minh Tien Coffee brand positioning. A premium product that shows that Coffilia is a luxury coffee roasted that makes things different from the market competition and increasingly competitive ‘third wave’ coffee roasting movement and as an opportunity to create its own territory and build a new benchmark brand. The target audiences spanned from young people types all the way to older who were love coffee fans.

Abrar Al Hasan, Owner of His Majesty The Coffee an venue of the competition stated “People enjoy different things in life, some appreciate the rich interior and comfortable seating, while others enjoy the delicious coffees and tasty treats. Our goal is to bring them all under one roof”.