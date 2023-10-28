Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

A barista competition was held Friday morning at His Majesty The Coffee, the event was organized by the Embassy of Viet Nam in Kuwait and in collaboration with Coffilia. Ten baristas signed up for the occasion with 5 competing for Espresso and the other 5 for Latte Art. Vietnamese Envoy Ngo Toan Thang, Deputy Chief of Mission of South Korea Lee Jinkuk and spouse, Abrar Al Hassan, owner of His Majesty The Coffee and Luay Al Qattan, owner of Coffilia Kuwait were among those present who graced the occasion.

Mr. Thang Chairperson of Coffilia in Viet Nam and Mr. Hung head barista of Coffilia delivered an introduction to contestants regarding the beans and its essence and quality. Two contestants successively prepared espresso drinks for each of the three judges. Same procedures were followed for the Latte Art competition. Judges Mr. Tahng. Mr. Hung and Mr. Saleh Al Shahabb in turn voted for the winners of the two categories.

Two Filipino baristas bagged the major prizes: Nick Magalso Jr. won the Espresso and Jerald John on Latte Art. Contestants received certificates from the Embassy of Viet Nam, gift pack and voucher from the newly opened outlet of Coffilia in Mangaf. Winners also received special prices. Among the competitors were; James Karl M. Pasquin, Anidz U. Dulonan, Reyan Landicho, Muhamed Ali Makalutang, Aron Pax, Aiza Gragasin, Velasco and Gideon Waibale.

The coffee beans provided for the competition came from Coffilia, an all-new brand which has been gaining popularity in Kuwait recently. The beans were grown using the “circular economy” model to ensure both taste and environmental effects. Mr. Luai Al-Qattan, sponsor of the Coffilia brand, just opened its first shop in Kuwait and the first outside Viet Nam.

Vietnamese Envoy expressed hui gratitude to everyone for taking part in the competition and those who attended the occasion. Judges encouraged the baristas to explore the new ingredients and techniques behind the counter. Mr. Thang and Mr. Hung also expressed their appreciation for having the chance to co-organize the competition, so that the Coffilia brand gets more popularity in the coffee community of Kuwait.

The event was jointly organize with Masterclass Kuwait Co and hosted by Ricky Laxa of The Times Kuwait.