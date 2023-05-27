Within the framework of the Turkish Kitchen Week, the Turkish ambassador to Kuwait, Touba Sonmez, hosted, at her residence, a number of local media representatives, in the presence of the Indonesian ambassador, to taste the Turkish food and follow up on the stages of cooking some of the most famous dishes.

The ambassador prepared a number of distinctive dishes from the Turkish kitchen in front of the audience. She emphasized the importance of cultural exchange as an important bridge of communication between peoples, supporting and enhancing popular communication, adding that “food diplomacy brings peoples together.”

Her Excellency explained that the Turkish cuisine, rich with its internationally known delicacies, whose uniqueness and flavors were formed over thousands of years of civilizations, traditions and unique social heritage, returned again to the global arena, through the Turkish Food Week, during its second edition, from May 21-27, where unique Turkish food is served to different peoples of the world, through Turkey’s representatives abroad.

The ambassador indicated that the Kuwaiti people know the Turkish cuisine and are fond of its dishes, as Turkey is one of the favorite tourist destinations for Kuwaitis, in addition to the presence of about 70 Turkish restaurants and hotels that serve famous Turkish foods.