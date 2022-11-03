The Embassy of India organized a state facilitation event for Karnataka on 2 November, titled as the Karnataka Rajyotsava, the main objective of this event was to enhance the tourism and investment opportunities of the state.

The Chargé d’Affaires, Ms. Smita Patil, extended her gratitude to everyone who attended, further stating that Karnataka has great potential in terms of economic, investment and tourism opportunities.

Karnataka is a modern industrial state, profoundly known for its production in Sandalwood, furniture, soap, oil, talcum powder and incense sticks, along with Bangalore silk.

Followed by an exhibition with the theme ‘One District One Product’ that displayed various products of cultural significance, highlighted the Hampi festival and gave an insight to the performing arts, textiles and handicrafts of the State of Karnataka.

The state is at the forefront of technological innovation, with its contribution to the sectors of software development and service exports, making it the fourth largest manufacturer of automobiles in India and the second- highest producer of special purpose and heavy electrical machinery.

Karnataka is also a key operational hub for 400 Fortune, 500 companies making it India’s largest software exporter.

She urged Kuwaiti citizens to visit Karnataka to experience the state’s grandeur themselves.

During the course of the event, detailed virtual presentations were presented by Invest India, Karnataka Tourism Department and Tourism department of Hassan district in Karnataka. The presentation focused to provide more information on sectors like tourism and wellness, electronic system design and manufacturing, steel.