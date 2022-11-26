The Embassy of India had organized a curtain raiser event on 24 November for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD)-2023 which is going to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from 8-10 January, with the theme “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”.

Previously, the 16th PBD Convention was organized online due to the pandemic, making the 17th edition of this event the first convention to be held physically after a gap of four years.

The Chargé d’ Affaires, Smt. Smita Patil expressed her gratitude to the Indian community in Kuwait, who showed enthusiasm by participating in this event in large numbers.

She highlighted the significance of India’s diaspora in spreading the Indian culture and heritage, while also mentioning the unique features of this year’s PBD which will be an opportunity for the diaspora Indians to connect with their roots and brainstorm over ways to contribute to the growth and development of India.

Followed by presentations that were made to explain the registration formalities and logistics arrangements to the participants, as well as tourism opportunities in the State of Madhya Pradesh were also highlighted.

It was also highlighted that the last date for group registration will avail a 25% discount on registration fees until 30 November.

Later on, as a special gesture, Madhya Pradesh Tourism on the request of members of Indian diaspora reduced the hotel rates so that more people can participate from all over the world.

In conclusion, the event witnessed enthusiastic response from members of the Indian community in Kuwait who participated virtually as well as physically.