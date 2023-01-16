The plane of the famous American singer Elvis Presley was sold for $260,000 at an auction in the United States of America.

According to American media, the 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar private jet was finally sold, in the presence of the late artist’s family, as the auction opened at $100,000, before it was bought by a person whose name was not revealed for $260,000, reports Al-Rai daily.

Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, told the audience at the auction: ‘Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today will be Elvis’ 88th birthday.

The plane (61 years ago) is parked outside at the Roswell International Flight Center in Roswell, New Mexico, where it was taxied for nearly 40 years, as its four engines and most of its cockpit instruments were removed years ago, but the red velvet upholstery and red carpet remain and some basics that haven’t changed.