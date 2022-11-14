For the first time, Elon Musk tweeted in Standard Arabic in response to a comment made to him by a Saudi tweeter, named “Thenayan”, who complained about Arabic hashtags that contain many random ads and tweets.

The owner of the “Thenayan” account had written in English in his comment directed at Musk: “As for the Arabic hashtags, they are still full of random tweets! Every time I see a hashtag topped in Arabic I can’t find any original or meaningful tweets, they are full of ads and spam… Please fix that.”

It was remarkable that Musk responded with the phrase “you will” (in Arabic) to the comment of “Thenayan,” who resides in the English city of Sheffield and identifies himself as a “certified engineer and examiner.”

It appears that the owner of Twitter used Google translation in his response, which was indicated by the Saudi tweeter in the series of tweets that followed the response. He wrote, “My friend Alwan (Elon) replied to me in just a minute, and he used Google translation. Don’t blame him.”

Thenayan also published the media interactions that Musk’s response attracted to him, including from CNN Arabic, the website of the Saudi newspaper Okaz, and other media outlets. And what this is what he wrote:

— I sent Elon Musk a tweet about the status of Arabic hashtags, and he responded to me within minutes in Arabic, promising to improve the situation!

— The amount of interaction after Elon Musk’s response is amazing!

— The matter has reached CNN, folks! I mean, can I say you became famous?!

It appears that Elon Musk is planning to fundamentally change the look of content provided by Twitter, by attracting YouTube bloggers by allowing them to upload videos to the Twitter platform, rather than just uploading the video link in their tweets.