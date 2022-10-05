American billionaire businessman Elon Musk is ready to close his original deal to purchase Twitter, both said on Tuesday, providing the social media company

does not go ahead with a trial in response to his pullout of the deal back in April.

“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). The intention of the company is to close the transaction at USD 54.20 per share,” a Twitter statement read.

“We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022 Merger Agreement,” Musk’s company said on his behalf.

Musk has requested an “immediate stay of the action” and for the company to “adjourn the trial and all other proceedings… without admission of liability and without waiver of or prejudice to any of their rights.”

