Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about $4 billion in shares in his company, according to the US Stock Exchange on Tuesday, more than a week after he acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Musk, who financed a large part of the Twitter deal through Tesla, sold 19.5 million shares of the company, about $3.95 billion, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.