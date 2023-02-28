Bloomberg reported that the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, who also owns Twitter, has returned to first place among the world’s wealthy persons.

The agency indicated that Musk’s wealth is currently estimated at $ 187.1 billion, and he is ahead of the head of the “LVMH” group of companies, Bernard Arnault, whose wealth is estimated at $ 185.3 billion, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to “Bloomberg”, Musk returned to the center of the rich, as a result of the increase in the share price of “Tesla” by 70 percent, after it reached its lowest level last January.

The increase in demand for Tesla electric cars, after lowering their prices, also contributed to Musk’s wealth.