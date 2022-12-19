Twitter suspended a journalist’s account in the “Washington Post”, Sunday, by the decision of its CEO, Elon Musk, a day after restarting the accounts of many journalists, and the billionaire said that the decision was “temporary” due to “the previous disclosure of personal data.”

In an article on her blog, Taylor Lorenz, who covers the technology sector, told the Washington Post, “Elon Musk suspended my Twitter account,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The head of the platform responded to a user who asked him about the matter via Twitter that this is a “temporary suspension due to a previous disclosure of personal data through this account,” and that the measure “will be lifted soon.”

Taylor Lorenz explained that she asked Elon Musk a question via Twitter about an article she was writing, because she could not reach it through traditional means of communication.

She added, “My colleague Drew Harwell, whose account was also suspended, and I am working on an article related to Musk, and I was hoping to get some feedback from him. We have tried to reach him several times via email over the past few days.”

She continued, “I tried to contact him via Twitter to get a comment,” and posted a photo of a tweet asking him to speak to her to discuss the topic she was working on.

And Taylor Lorenz added that when she logged into Twitter to see if he had responded to our inquiry, she found her account suspended and that she “has not received any explanation from the company as to the reasons for my account suspension or the terms that I violated.”

Earlier this week, Musk suspended the accounts of several journalists he accused of endangering his family.

Elon Musk angered the European Union and the United Nations after suspending the accounts of journalists, some of whom work for “CNN”, “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post”, and even a vice-president of the European Commission threatened him with sanctions.