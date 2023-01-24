Elon Musk tried to convince the court that the famous tweets he published in 2018 about his desire to remove Tesla from the stock exchange were not misleading or fraudulent, unlike the accusations of investors who say they lost millions of dollars because of it.

The head of “Tesla” surprisingly announced on August 7, 2018 his intention to withdraw his group from the stock exchange when its share price reaches $420, reports Al-Rai daily.

And Monday, Musk said before the San Francisco court, where the trial is taking place, “I did not say that it was done, I was just saying that I was studying the matter, that I was thinking about it. In my opinion, the funding was secure.”

Last week, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, Nicholas Porritt, accused Musk of “lying” and being responsible for investor losses. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

In a previous ruling related to this case, a judge ruled that the famous 2018 tweet could be considered “false and misleading.”