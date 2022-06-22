The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy says the Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved to float the tender to replace wooden and copper electricity light poles with metal poles for 11 kilovolt overhead lines in the north of the country.

Local Arabic daily quoting sources said CAPT has agreed to award the tender to the second lowest bidder that meets the conditions at a cost of 2.74 million dinars, saying the ministry will complete all the procedures required to sign the deal.

The sources stated that “the tender is one of the important works implemented by the ministry, to avoid incidents or theft of material. The new tender will facilitate the maintenance and washing of aluminum power lines.”