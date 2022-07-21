The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy revealed the intention of the customer services sector in the ministry to establish a center for checking electricity and water consumption bills, before their issuance to consumers, in order to avoid any manipulation in the bills amounts.

The sources told a local Arabic daily, “the process of auditing invoices will include all sectors, especially the investment and commercial sectors,” saying Minister Ali Al-Mousa is keen to issue accurate invoices.

On the other hand, the ministry was recently able to monitor the performance of several ministry employees and submit the reports to the relevant departments to take necessary measures.

The sources indicated the team will help monitor the quality of service provided by the ministry and measure it in a scientific and accurate manner, as well as help the employees themselves know what is required of them and take into account how they deal with customers.