Despite the high rate of energy consumption and the fact that it is close to breaking the barrier of 15,000 megawatts, for the first time this summer, as a result of the high temperature that ranges between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has a capacity to withstand the country’s needs, especially during the peak time when the rate of consumption reaches record numbers.

On the other hand, local Arabic daily quoting sources said, the ministry is preparing to hold a meeting with officials of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority, to discuss strengthening the interconnection lines between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and to discuss the project to connect the Gulf electricity system with Iraq.

In a related context, the meteorological department’s climate observer, Dr. Hassan Dashti, said that the dust waves that we are witnessing during this June are familiar in the region’s climate every year, as it is the month of the Al-Bawareh winds that also bring in dust during the month of July.

Dashti added in an interview with KUNA that the desert climate of Kuwait is characterized by the length of the summer season, as it clearly begins with June, and the high air recedes, and the Indian seasonal depression advances as it extends to Africa and continues until the end of September.

He pointed to the cessation of rain, the rise in temperatures and the increase in wind speeds, especially the Al-Bawareh winds, which start in late May and is known as “Al Bawareh Al Sagheer” and extends to mid-July with “Al Bawareh Al Kabeer,” which increases dust storms and intensifies the northwestern winds with high temperatures.

He stated that the high temperature is caused by the winds of the Indian depression rushing towards the high Zagros Mountains, so the air loses its heat due to its compression with rise at a rate of 6 degrees Celsius per kilometer, then its decline and its temperature rise at a rate of 10 degrees Celsius per kilometer, so the air heats more before ascending the highlands, heading to southern Iraq, then Kuwait and eastern Saudi Arabia, crossing the dry desert areas with high temperatures.

He indicated that the wind speed may exceed 90 kilometers per hour, causing dust which causes a decrease in horizontal visibility, and stops the movement of navigation of all kinds, air, sea and land.

Dashti said that in recent years, the region has witnessed an increase in the frequency of dust storms associated with the Al-Bawareh winds, due to the lack of rainfall, dry soil, lack of vegetation cover and soil fragmentation.

He warned against the negative effects of these dusty waves that require quick scientific and practical solutions to be found and mitigated or adapted to their negative effects, especially in the midst of the climatic changes taking place in the region, as Kuwait witnessed an increase in the frequency of dust storms.