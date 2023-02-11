A vehicle overturned on Al-Salmi Road killing an elderly Saudi man following a collision between two vehicles.

The accident also left six people of his family injured who had to be rushed to a hospital by paramedics.

It has been reported the vehicle of the victim overturned upon impact killing the man on the spot.

His remains have been referred to Forensics. Security, fire and ambulance personnel rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported to the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior.