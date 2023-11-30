An unidentified elderly person has filed a complaint with the police station in the Hawally Governorate accusing an expatriate of robbing him of 23,000 Kuwaiti Dinars.

A security source told Al-Anba daily, the victim swallowed the bait when the suspect lured him to invest 13,000 KWD in car repair garage and also offered him a young woman in marriage in exchange for 10,000 KWD.

Unfortunately, he found himself on the other side of the fence when the suspect escaped with the money and the woman.

The security sources said police are looking for the suspect.