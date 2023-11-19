During security campaigns the Jahra Security Directorate, under the supervision of the Acting Director General of Jahra Security, Brigadier General Saleh Al-Azme, and Director of Operations Department, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Ibrahim, arrested 8 drug users and seized from them of narcotic substances and paraphernalia.

The first arrest was made at a checkpoint in the Al-Naim area, when police seized from the suspects a sachet of shabu, 3 chemical bags, a hashish cigarette, and drug paraphernalia, reports Al-Anba daily.

The second arrest took place at a checkpoint in the Saad Al-Abdullah area when a young man driving a four-wheel drive climbed on the sidewalk to avoid the checkpoint. After he was forced to stop he showed signs of fear and confusion and when he was searched as a precautionary measure, he was found in possession of a marijuana cigarette and drug paraphernalia.

in the third incident 3 people driving in a sports car in the Taima area were arrested because they were in a state of drug use and in possession of Captagon-type narcotic pills, hashish cigarettes, and drug paraphernalia.

The fourth seizure was made in the Al-Waha area forcing a driver to pull over, and the man behind the wheel and another in the passenger seat were in a state of drug use.

When they were to get in the police car they tried in vain to escape on foot. Police seized from them shabu, narcotic pills, as well as two packages containing narcotic hashish.