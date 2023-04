Kuwait’s Cabinet announced Monday that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday at all ministries, and governmental bodies and institutions would start on April 21-25. Work will resume on April 26, while agencies with a special nature will determine their Eid holiday by the competent bodies to take into consideration the public interest, according to to the Cabinet. – KUNA





