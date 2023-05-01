Astronomical calculations prepared by the National Institute for Astronomical Research in Egypt show standing on the Arafat for the year 1444 AH will be on Tuesday, June 27, and Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the institute’s calculations, the crescent of Dhu al-Hijjah will be born at exactly 6:38 minutes, Makkah and Cairo time, on Sunday, 29th of Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 AH, corresponding to the 18th of June 2023 AD, reports Al-Rai daily.

The new crescent will remain in the sky of Makkah Al-Mukarramah for 29 minutes, and in Cairo for 36 minutes after sunset on that day (the day of sighting). As for Arab and Islamic capitals and cities, the new crescent will remain after sunset on that day for periods ranging between 7 and 44 minutes, and accordingly, it will be the beginning of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH astronomically on Monday, June 19, 2023 CE.