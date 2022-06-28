The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center said first day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah this year will be on Thursday, June 30, and that Saturday, July 9, will be the first day of Eid al-Adha.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) the center said Friday, July 8, will be the day of standing on the Arafat, adding that the time for Eid prayer is at 5:10 am Kuwait local time.

On this gracious occasion, Al-Ujairi Scientific Center offers its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir of the country, His Highness the Crown Prince and the honorable Kuwaiti people.

