Hundreds of Egypt’s trucks loaded with relief supplies are standing now near Rafah border crossing waiting for a permission to enter the Gaza Strip to help Palestinians who have been facing the Israeli occupation forces’ aggression since October 7.

Upon the directives of Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, the National Alliance for Civil Development Work, which includes dozens of charities, hastily prepared the convoys to provide required support to Palestinian people and mitigate their consequences of violence that resulted in killing and wounding of

thousands.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on Sunday, Rania Nasr, head of monitoring and evaluation and member of the technical secretariat of the alliance, said the aid convoys, includes 106 trucks loaded with huge quantities of humanitarian aid to support our “brothers in the Gaza Strip”.

She added that the convoys have 1,000 tons of food supplies and meat, 40 tons of blankets, 80 tents, more than 46,000 pieces of clothing, and 290,000 medical supplies and boxes.

Meanwhile, Mostafa al-Jamal, advisor at Abu Hashima charity, said the institution was keen on partaking in the aid to help Palestinian brothers.

He noted that the institution prepared thousands of relief supplies and food to assist Palestinians to face the effects caused by the continued shelling of the Israeli occupation forces on the Strip.

Furthermore, Mostafa Zamzam, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the makers of goodness foundation, Sonaa Al-Khair, and ambassador of the presidential initiative “Haya Karima”, the decent life, told KUNA in a statement that the foundation participated within the alliance in implementing an expanded work

program aimed at providing a package of diverse aid to support the people of Gaza.

He went to say that the charity contributed to offering maximum aid in a short period of time, referring to providing 30 tons of food aid and 2,000 blankets.

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to an unprecedented violent aggression by the Israeli occupation forces since October 7 in the wake of Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ launched by the Palestinian resistance in the besieged Strip.

The operation came in response to the continued attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers on the Palestinian people, and their property and sanctities.(KUNA)