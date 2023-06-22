The Kuwaiti security authorities will today, transfer the Egyptian-Turkish detainee to the International Cooperation Prosecution, after it became clear that there was an arrest warrant issued against the man by Interpol.

The Al-Rai daily has learned that a few days ago, the Kuwaiti security authorities had arrested a person coming from Turkey who was carrying a Turkish passport, and he was interrogated before he was transferred to the Criminal Investigation – Interpol Department, provided that he appears today, before the Public Prosecution.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, has ordered that all arrest procedures be respected and that standards be adhered to in the investigation.

The Muslim Brotherhood had hoped that the Kuwaiti authorities would hand over the arrested man to Turkey, since he arrived on a Turkish passport.

News agencies indicated that the arrested person is a businessman who belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood organization and resides in Turkey, and owns a company, and that he is accused of “involvement in cases of violence and funding banned committees,” and that he visited Kuwait 3 times before on a Turkish passport to agree on some projects, and he has been for the fourth time.