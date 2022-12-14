The Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Faisal Al-Harbi, sentenced an Egyptian to life imprisonment on charges of killing Syrians inside a restaurant in the Fintas area, after amending the premeditation murder charge.

The accused had admitted to killing the victims because the victims always insulted him, according to him, and he denied planning to commit the crime, and said what happened was a momentary instinct, when a dispute at work \ developed into an altercation, reports a local Arabic daily.

The accused confessed, saying: “Subconsciously, I found myself going to take a knife and stab the two victims,” which led to the death of one of them minutes after he was transferred to the hospital, and the death of the second after about 18 hours inside the intensive care room.