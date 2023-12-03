An Egyptian nurse has been sentenced to ten years in prison by the Criminal Court for forging her documents in order to secure a job with the Ministry of Health. In addition to the prison sentence, she has been fined KD 21,000 for receiving undeserved salaries over a period of five years, reported Al-Seyassah.

Another individual involved in forging the nurse’s appointment has been fined KD 5,000. The Public Prosecution had charged both suspects with the crime of forging official documents to obtain employment within the Ministry of Health. It was alleged that they used unofficial papers and wrongfully claimed salaries they were not entitled to.