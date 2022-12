An Egyptian expatriate was sentenced to five years imprisonment over a Court of Appeal ruling for indecent assault of a child, an Arab daily reported. During the investigations, the suspect confessed to his crime after the girl identified him through a police lineup. The court rejected the insanity plea of the defense and demanded that the suspect be subjected to a medical test.



