The Egyptian ambassador to the country, Osama Shaltout, received a number of artifacts which were smuggled out of Egypt and seized by the Kuwaiti authorities, praising the great Kuwaiti role in this regard, and its keenness to protect the property and antiquities of other countries.

Ambassador Shaltout expressed his happiness for the close cooperation between the two countries, which resulted in the seizure of 5 pieces of Egyptian antiquities in 2019. A delegation from the Egyptian Public Prosecution had visited Kuwait in March 2019 to check the seizures.

He explained that the procedures for handing over the seized items to the Egyptian embassy took place today at the Kuwait National Museum to return them to Egypt, pointing out that the Egyptian judiciary is still looking into how these pieces were smuggled out of the country.