The Egyptian Armed Forces announced a raid on a number of farms in Sinai to destroy narcotic crops and the arrest of several suspects.

The raids, searches and inspections carried out within the scope of the Third Army in Sinai resulted in the discovery and destruction of 439 narcotic plant farms, with a total area of 313 acres, including poppy, hydro-narcotic, and other cultivations of similar nature, and the burning of large quantities of narcotic drugs and their seeds.

It has been reported that 16 people have been arrested, and 14 factories manufacturing narcotic cannabis essence, 10 presses, and 8 cannabis grinders were seized and destroyed, in addition to quantities of weapons and ammunition, irrigation equipment, electricity generators, solar panels, cars and motorcycles.