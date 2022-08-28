Two Arab countries and another Middle Eastern country were ranked in the 2022 edition of the annual CBI Index, which listed the 13 countries that offer the best “citizenship-by-investment” programs in the world, a list that ranked 5 Caribbean countries in the top five.

According to the index prepared and issued by the British Financial Times Wealth Management magazine, the two Arab countries are Egypt and Jordan, which ranked eighth and eleventh, with a score of 61 and 51 percent, respectively.

Between Egypt and Jordan, there is a third Middle Eastern country, Turkey, which came in tenth place in the ranking table, with a score of 59 percent.

The top five Caribbean countries on the list are the Dominican Republics, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda. As for the remaining places, ranked in descending order are Malta, Montenegro, Vinuatu, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Austria and Cambodia.

The “CBI” index is based on nine evaluation criteria in its classification of countries that provide citizenship-by-investment programs, and these criteria are — freedom of movement, standard of living, minimum investment required, duration of mandatory residence, duration of citizenship, and ease of procedures, the possibility of including family members, and the degree of certainty of the program’s procedures.