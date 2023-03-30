Egis awarded PMC contract for residential city in Kuwait that will house up to 400,000 people and offer a mix of residential, social, commercial, and light industrial areas

Egis, a leading global consulting, construction engineering and operating firm headquartered in France, has won the project management consultancy (PMC) contract issued by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) for its mega Al Mutlaa City Development (MCD) project in Kuwait, Construction Week reported recently.

Located 38 km northwest of Kuwait City, MCD is a sprawling residential city spread over 104 sq km area and on completion is expected to house up to 400,000 people.

The city boasts a mix of residential, social, commercial and light industrial areas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Egis will offer programme-level service management, construction logistics and interface management, cost management, and digital programme management system and project management information system (PMIS) for the MCD project.

“We are honored to be selected by PAHW to provide Project Management Consultancy for the Al Mutlaa City Development megaproject,” said Khaled ElMir, the country managing director of Egis. “With our extensive experience in managing large-scale infrastructure projects, we are confident that we can deliver high-quality services to support the successful delivery of this important project,” he stated.

Egis has been operating in Kuwait for almost 40 years and has worked on multiple projects across the country, increasing its presence across all sectors. Some of the company’s key projects include Kuwait University, Kuwait Scientific Centre, Al Ghouse Highway and National Bank of Kuwait.

General Manager of PAHW, Nasser Khreibat, said the Authority is committed to delivering suitable and sustainable housing for Kuwaitis, in a social environment adapted for all individuals of society, including social, cultural, entertainment, commercial and professional activity.