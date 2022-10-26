Several educators and astronomers said they are surprised at the government decision to shut down schools, and deprive students of experiencing the partial solar eclipse phenomenon and dealing with it as a scientific subject and a practical study worthy of follow-up, especially since it is the first time in the country’s history that such a holiday is granted due to the occurrence of such a natural phenomenon.

The fact that students remain in their homes did not prevent them from following this phenomenon, stressing that schools “should have been the last places to think about closing their doors, when it comes to a cosmic phenomenon that the students have to learn from.”

Associate Professor of Curricula and Teaching Methods at the College of Education at Kuwait University Dr. Zaid Al-Zaid, in his comment on the suspension of studies in the country’s schools, because of the “partial solar eclipse”, confirmed that “any educational system is not based on the transition from theory to application in all fields.”

Al-Zaid stressed the need to complete the study with other channels, in such circumstances and astronomical phenomena, and not to disrupt it, such as through the “TEMS” system, to explain the curricula and not disrupt the teaching schedule.

He pointed to the positive relationship between attendance and academic achievement, as the higher the percentage of students attendance in schools, the higher their educational attainment, and the decision to suspend classes caused the student to lose 7 hours of achievement, not to mention the delay in the educational curriculum.

Dr. Dana Al-Mashaan asked if education is a priority in our country. And for how long will we use the circumstances as an excuse to disrupt the study?, she asked, and the sudden decision to suspend studies in schools during the solar eclipse was not a good idea.

Al-Mishaan stressed that education in Kuwait is not a priority, and this is clearly evident through dealing with files, issues and situations for the interest of students, especially in emergency matters, she said.