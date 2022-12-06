The Ministry of Education has started coordinating with the Meteorological Department to determine the status of school hours tomorrow, coinciding with the on-going rains.

While an educational source informed an Arabic daily that many schools have started their facilities with large amounts of water accumulating in the area, as well as its internal areas, but there isn’t a drop in the student’s attendance, due to the presence of off-scheduled exams.

The source confirmed that the departments of engineering affairs and the rapid intervention teams in schools are currently conducting inspections of the school facilities affected by the rain, and then they will prepare integrated reports in this regard to be submitted to the educational facilities, in order to plan for necessary action, indicating that maintenance contracts are valid in all regions.