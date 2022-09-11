The head of the delegation of the Ministry of Education, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education, Osama Al-Sultan, said about 400 Palestinian teachers will be contracted to teach mathematics, physics, science, English and the French subjects.

Al-Sultan told the Kuwait News Agency, that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education delegation has begun the procedures to sign contracts with teachers in the Gaza Strip, after completing a series of interviews with teachers from Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus in the West Bank, reports a local Arabic daily.

He pointed out that this is fourth batch of Palestinian teachers that the ministry has signed with Palestinian since 2017, noting that “the delegation has resumed tests and interviews for applicants from the Gaza Strip and will continue until next Wednesday.”

He explained the Palestinian female teachers will be contracted to teach mathematics and physics only while at the same time praising the historical ties between Kuwait and Palestine since 1936.

He stressed that the Palestinian teachers have proven their worth in the educational process.

The head of the delegation thanked the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and the Palestinian people for the warm welcome since the start of the tests and interviews with Palestinian teachers.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Student Affairs at the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Sadiq Al-Khaddour, in a similar press statement to Kuwait News Agency, said the ministry is “in the process of establishing other steps to enhance cooperation in the field of education with the sisterly State of Kuwait.”

Al-Khaddour affirmed that they view the continuation of the contract with Palestinian teachers with great appreciation, which “is a testament of pride in our Palestinian teachers, who have left a good impression and lays the foundation for further steps to strengthen the relationship in the educational field and strengthen the historical relationship between Kuwait and Palestine in various fields.”

He expressed his aspiration “to benefit from joint programs such as twinning between schools and cultural exchange,” noting that the presence of Palestinian teachers in the State of Kuwait is a catalyst for accelerating such steps.

He also praised the role of the State of Kuwait in supporting the education sector in the city of Jerusalem through Arab and Islamic funds.

The Palestinian official indicated that the Kuwaiti education delegation’s visit enjoys the support of the Palestinian presidency and government institutions and the Palestinian Ministry of Education, and that Education Minister Marwan Awartani is personally following up the visit to provide the highest guarantees of success and completion of the mission as planned.

He stressed that during the Kuwaiti delegation’s visit, they felt a warm welcome that was evident in their reception confirming that “there is an official and popular consensus on the need to strengthen the relationship with the State of Kuwait.”

He added that the delegation began contract procedures with Palestinian teachers in the city of Ramallah before moving to Nablus and then Hebron and the Gaza Strip, explaining that this was done to facilitate the applicants.

The delegation of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education, consisting of 16 people arrived in the city of Ramallah last Sunday, while will leave the Palestinian territories at the end of this week after completing the signing of contracts with the rest of the teachers who have been selected.