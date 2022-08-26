The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education, Osama Al-Sultan, stressed the need to immediately complete all local interviews for the educational authority. The call is aimed at filling the need for the required disciplines listed in the local announcement as part of the preparations for the public education sector for the academic year 2023-2022. Al-Sultan met with the directors of the different fields of study, in the presence of the Acting Director of Coordination and Follow-up of Public Education, Hamida Al-Qallaf.

Study plans were discussed in the meeting and their readiness was confirmed and finally approved before the beginning of the academic year, following the approval of the academic calendar.

The evaluation process for the next academic year was tackled, in accordance to what was in place before the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as, the approved documents in cooperation with the educational research and curricula sector, upon approval of the comprehensive return to school.

Al-Sultan stated that all vacancies for supervisory positions related to technical guidance will be filled as soon as the academic year kicks off. He also praised the efforts made by all workers in the technical guidance sector for their work last year.