Schools are now expected to appoint one research psychologist for each kindergarten class starting off with the academic year 2022-2023, according to the Ministry of Education announcement.

An Arabic paper reported that in a letter addressed to the Undersecretary of Public Education, Osama Al-Sultan, by the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities, Faisal Al-Maqseed, the ministry is keen in advancing educational developments and working towards developing methodologies in accordance to school policies and student boards. The Al-Maqseed specifically highlighted the importance of early detection of discrepancies in the learning development of the students, in terms of learning challenges and psychological pressures.

The Minister stressed that a psychologist’s presence in the classroom can deter problems in the students’ education, urging school heads to employ a psychologist as the school year kicks off. The conditions include appointment of one female psychologist for each kindergarten class; the research psychologist should work in public schools for 15 years; the psychologist should pass the Wechsler’s Children’s Intelligence Scale and the Stanford Binet Kuwait Children’s Intelligence Scale, earning a certificate from the Department of Social and Psychological Services.