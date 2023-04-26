The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, stated that the ministry is in the process of taking necessary measures to implement the school administration development project called the ‘Horizon Schools’, indicating that an initial draft of the general, special and technical conditions of the project is being prepared by the educational facilities and planning sector, either to delete or add or amend any other proposals in this regard.

The Al-Rai daily has learned that Al-Adwani has requested for the estimated budget for the project in light of a joint study to be conducted by the educational planning facilities sector and other concerned sectors, pursuant to the provisions of the Public Tenders Law and its implementing regulations, which requires highlighting the technical specifications of the items, works or services for which the contract is required in an accurate and detailed manner and setting the estimated value for the contracted operation.

It is noteworthy that, last August, the Council of Ministers had assigned the Ministry of Education to follow up on the ‘Horizon Schools’ project, with the aim of developing a new interactive educational system and internationally accredited educational curricula and methods.