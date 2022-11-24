The Ministry of Education is currently working with half its capacity, 4 assistant undersecretaries out of 8 — undersecretary for special education, the undersecretary for facilities, the undersecretary for curricula, and the undersecretary for legal affairs — in addition to the undersecretary Dr Ali Al-Yaqoub, who submitted his resignation, and there are 3 educational regions without principals — Jahra, Farwaniya, Hawalli, the Department of Special Education and other supervisory positions.

In this context, educational sources revealed the administrative vacuum which the Education Ministry is experiencing needs an urgent solution, especially as it differs from the rest of the ministries, since the number of employees is close to 130 thousand, including teachers and administrators, indicating that the educational system needs follow-up around the clock especially since it is responsible for educating more than half a million students, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources stressed the need to quickly fill the vacancies, especially with the approaching exams for the first academic period, which requires redoubling efforts by everyone to cross the half-year station without any obstacles, in addition to resolving outstanding issues, wishing the return of stability and calm to the Ministry of Education in order to achieve the desired goal.